Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

