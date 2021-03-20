Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
