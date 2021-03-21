This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 d…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Rain showers, with winds diminishing late. Low near 35F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks t…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy with showers. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weathe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. There is onl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…