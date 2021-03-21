Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.