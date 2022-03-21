Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…