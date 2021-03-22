Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Rain. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.