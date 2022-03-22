This evening in Grand Island: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will b…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Sca…