Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Windy. A steady light rain in the evening with showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.