Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.