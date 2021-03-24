Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.