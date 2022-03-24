Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
