Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph.