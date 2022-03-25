Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Gran…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.