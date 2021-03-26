 Skip to main content
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low near 40F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

