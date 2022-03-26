Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.