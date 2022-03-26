For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Gran…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be …