Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
