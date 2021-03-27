Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.