This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
