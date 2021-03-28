This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
