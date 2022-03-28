Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
