This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
