Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

