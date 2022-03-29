This evening in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
