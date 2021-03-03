 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

