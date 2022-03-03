Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.