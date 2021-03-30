 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

