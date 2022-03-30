For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairl…