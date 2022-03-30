Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.