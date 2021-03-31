Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
