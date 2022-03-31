Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
