Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

