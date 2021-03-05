Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.