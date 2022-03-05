Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.