Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.