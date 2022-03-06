This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
