Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
