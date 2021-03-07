 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

