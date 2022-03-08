This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
