Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.