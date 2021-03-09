Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorr…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…