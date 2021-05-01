May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.