Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The severe thunderstorm warning has expired and no additional severe storms are expected in Grand Island tonight. In addition to heavy rain, hail and strong winds were reported across the area.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.