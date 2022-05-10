May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.