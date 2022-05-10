For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
