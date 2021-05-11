Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
