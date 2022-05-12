May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.