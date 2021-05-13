May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.