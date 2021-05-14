This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
