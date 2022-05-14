Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
