Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
