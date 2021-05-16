This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempera…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Pa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperat…