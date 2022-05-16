May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.