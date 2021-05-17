May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.