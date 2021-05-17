This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
