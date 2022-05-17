May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.