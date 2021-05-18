 Skip to main content
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

