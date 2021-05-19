 Skip to main content
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

