Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
